Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor claims he was shafted by party colleagues

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has claimed this wasn’t the first time he was shafted by party colleagues.

He was speaking after the election of party colleague Niall Kelleher to the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry earlier today at Áras an Chontae in Tralee.

Councillor Kelleher was nominated by fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney for the position.





33 county councillors convened for the first meeting of the new council, where Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher was elected Cathaoirleach and party colleague Norma Moriarty was chosen as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour and a number of independent councillors joined to elect Councillors Kelleher and Moriarty to their respective positions.

The meeting was due to begin at 11, however, due to discussions between Michael Cahill and party councillors, it was delayed by nearly 40 minutes.

During the vote for the position of Cathaoirleach between Independent Johnny Healy-Rae and Fianna Fáil’s Niall Kelleher, Councillor Cahill voted for his party colleague.

However, he later said that Sinn Féin’s Toiréasa Ferris had made him “an amazing offer”, which—had he accepted—would have seen him sit in Cathaoirleach Kelleher’s position.

He said that it’s not about the position, but the principle.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said there are people who can’t look at themselves in the mirror, and that wherever he goes, he can hold his head high.

Councillor Cahill also claimed that this wasn’t the first time he was shafted by people in the Fianna Fáil party.