Kerry Fianna Fáil candidate claims rural Ireland is afraid of Green Party policies

A Kerry Fianna Fáil general election candidate says people in rural Ireland are afraid of the Green Party’s policies.

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Moriarty alleges that the fires in Australia are primarily as a result of Green Party policy.

She says traditional farming practises should be respected, as farmers have a good knowledge of their area.

Councillor Moriarty says managed controlled burning of areas and having fire belts should be in place, but adds they must be managed properly:

Kerry’s Green Party general election candidate Cleo Murphy disagrees with the comments made by Fianna Fáil candidate Norma Moriarty.

Ms Murphy says rural Ireland is currently not sustainable and says the Greens are offering ways to adapt.

She says her party is in favour of supporting farmers staying on the land, and says the situation in Australia is as a result of drought: