A Fianna Fáil Kerry county councillor is calling on his party leader to listen to his members or else resign.

In 2018, Cllr John Francis Flynn branded Micheál Martin a dictator and accused him of not listening to the Fianna Fáil membership.

Cllr Flynn says the membership should be the people who run the party and any decision on coalition should be put to them.

He also says a coalition with Sinn Fein shouldn’t be ruled out.

Cllr Flynn says the people have spoken and they should be listened to.