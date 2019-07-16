Kerry FF councillor calling for cross party determination to get funding cut reversed

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor is calling for cross party determination to get a funding cut reversed.

It was revealed yesterday that Kerry County Council’s Disabled Person Grant allocation from the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government for this year is €300,000, down 29% on last year’s amount.

This money is used for housing adaptations such as stair lifts or wet rooms in council houses.

Councillors described the move by central government as outrageous, and an attack on the most vulnerable in society.

Cllr Norma Foley says all councillors in Kerry are united in calling on the government to reverse the cut.