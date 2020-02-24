Kerry festivals and events urged to apply for funding

10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! A scene from the Horse Fair on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry. The legendary festival will see thousands of visitors from home and abroad descend on the town on the 10th, 11th and 12th August to enjoy a programme of events including dance workshops, fancy dress competitions, a fun fair, food stalls, street markets and live music throughout. For information and updates on Puck Fair 2019, visit puckfair.ie or follow @puckfair on Facebook and @puck_fair on Instagram and Twitter. Pic: Don MacMonagle NO REPRO FEE Further info: Judy Hopkins/ [email protected]

Kerry festivals and events are being urged to apply for funding before an upcoming deadline.

The County Kerry Festivals and Participative Events Programme 2020 is run by Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

It aims to support events that help improve the visitor experience in Kerry and create business in the shoulder season; they must have a minimum spend of €10,000.

Applications forms and guidelines can be downloaded on the council’s website, and can be made up until February 28th.

Information is available from www.kerrycoco.ie/tourism 

 

