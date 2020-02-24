Kerry festivals and events urged to apply for funding

Kerry festivals and events are being urged to apply for funding before an upcoming deadline.

The County Kerry Festivals and Participative Events Programme 2020 is run by Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

It aims to support events that help improve the visitor experience in Kerry and create business in the shoulder season; they must have a minimum spend of €10,000.

Applications forms and guidelines can be downloaded on the council’s website, and can be made up until February 28th.

Information is available from www.kerrycoco.ie/tourism