Kerry farms have the potential to generate renewable energy if incentivised.

The Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll, says farmers have the land and resources to construct sources of clean and renewable energy.

He says there are massive opportunities to generate energy on farms, however, he believes government policy in Ireland stifles the production of clean energy.





Mr O’Driscoll claims farms in mainland Europe are incentivised to install solar panels on their buildings and land, which feed energy back into the countries’ national grid

He says government policy here needs to change.