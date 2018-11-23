Kerry farmers urged to take part in Fresh Water Pearl Mussel Project

Farmers in the catchment areas of three Kerry rivers are being urged to get involved in a project to save a species that can live for up to 140 years.

The Fresh Water Pearl Mussel Project is organising a series of farmer consultation meetings next week, which will outline the background and aims of the project.

The project team says farmers can volunteer to be part of the scheme and it is hoped the meetings will help shape the design and implementation of the project in different areas.





In Kerry, the project is focusing on the Kerry Blackwater, Currane and Caragh catchments.

Dr Patrick Crushell is the manager of the Freshwater Pearl Mussel project:

November meetings in the Cork and Kerry Catchments:

Kerry Blackwater Catchment: The Blackwater Tavern, Blackwater, Co. Kerry. Monday the 26th of November at 8pm

Ownagappul Catchment: The Caha Centre, Ardgroom, Co. Cork. Tuesday the 27th of November at 8pm

Currane Catchment: Dromid Day Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry. Wednesday 28th November at 8pm

Caragh Catchment: Glencar Community Centre, Glencar, Co. Kerry. Thursday 29th November at 8pm