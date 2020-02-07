Kerry farmers urged to look after themselves during spring calving season

Kerry farmers are being urged to look after themselves during the busy spring calving season.

Over the coming weeks, thousands of calves will be born on the county’s dairy and beef farms.

Kerry has the fourth highest number of dairy cows in the country with over 104,000; the county’s dairy herd has expanded by 2% or over 2,000 cows since the abolition of milk quotas in 2015.

An increase in cow numbers along with a more compact calving season mean the coming weeks will be very busy on Kerry farms.

Speaking on Agritime, Denis Brassil, a dairy advisor with Teagasc, Tralee, urged farmers to remember to look after themselves: