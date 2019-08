The Irish Beef Plant Movement is calling for support from Kerry farmers for their continued protests at processing plants in Bandon and Rathkeale.

The Beef Plan Movement’s dispute with Meat Industry Ireland is now in its 8th day and has seen demonstrations take place outside processing facilities around the country.

Chairman of the Kerry Beef Plant Committee, Dermot O’Brien, is appealing to Kerry farmers to join the protests, which are running 24 hours a day.