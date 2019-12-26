Kerry farmers urged to ensure Revenue compliance for 2020

Kerry farmers are being reminded to ensure their businesses are Revenue compliant for the New Year to avoid large fines.
The warning comes from the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm IFAC.
At the start of 2019, PAYE modernisation was introduced which includes the real time reporting to Revenue each time an employee is paid.
Partner at IFAC Tralee, Michael Brosnan says they expect Revenue to turn their attention to compliance in 2020 after spending the past year helping employers to adapt to their new regime.
Mr Brosnan says even simply failing to have updated tax details for one employee can result in a substantial fine of €4,000.