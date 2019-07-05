Kerry farmers urged to attend Mercosur protest

Beef Plan/Clip/AOB

Kerry farmers are being urged to attend a national protest in Dublin about the controversial Mercosur deal.

The Beef Plan Movement will gather outside the Dáil next Wednesday (July 10th) to voice their opposition to the trade deal between the EU and several South American countries.

80,000 Irish farmers will be affected by the deal due to the influx of beef from those countries into the EU.

Chair of the Kerry committee of the Beef Plan Movement, Dermot O’Brien says this deal will destroy the Irish beef industry.

He is urging farmers in the county to join the protest next week: