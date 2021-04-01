Kerry farmers set for biggest increase in CAP money due to eco-schemes

Kerry farmers would be the biggest beneficiaries of new eco-schemes being introduced by the European Union.

It will change how farmers’ direct payments are drawn down with a minimum of 20% to be set aside for these eco-schemes.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal reports that farmers with entitlements over the national average of €260 per hectare will see their payment fall; the greatest losses will be focused on the southeast.

However, farmers in Kerry, Leitrim and Donegal are set to see the biggest increases under the schemes, which are due to be introduced in 2023.