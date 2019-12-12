Kerry farmers to be paid to clear scrub from MacGillycuddy Reeks

Farmers in Kerry are to be paid to clear scrub from the MacGillycuddy Reeks under a new scheme.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed launched the €1 million locally-led project, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The aim is to address the issues facing farmers in the MacGillycuddy Reeks, through developing a four-year agri-environmental scheme, to restore, preserve and enhance the biodiversity of the area.

As well as clearing rhododendron and bracken, the project will also see cattle return to the hills for controlled grazing.