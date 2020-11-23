Kerry farmers to get Beef Finisher payments

Kerry farmers are set to get almost €1.2 million in payments under the new Beef Finisher Payment.

The scheme is the latest supportive measure for the beef and suckler sectors from the Department of Agriculture.

989 farmers in the county will receive average payments of €1,100 each.

Nationally, 27,200 farmers will get payments totalling €46.6 million.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley welcomed the announcement saying the funding will provide valuable income support and help to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 on farmers.