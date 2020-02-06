Kerry farmers could gain €14 million if CAP changes fully implemented

Kerry farmers would stand to gain an extra €14 million if the full extent of proposed changes to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) get the green light.

Negotiations on the next round of CAP are underway in Europe.

The Farming Independent has calculated that a full flattening of the rates would see €14 million move from Cork to Kerry farmers.

12 counties would see gains under the proposed new regime with 14 set to lose money.

The calculations predict that the total amount paid under the Basic Payment Scheme in Kerry could rise to over €81 million annually.

However, the Farming Independent warns these are broad-brush figures based on the CAP budget being retained at pre-Brexit levels.