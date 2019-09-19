Kerry farmers facing a multitude of animal health and welfare offences will be sentenced next month.

John Casey, otherwise known as Christy Casey, of Crosstown, Killarney and his son John Casey Junior are facing a total of 30 charges relating to alleged breaches of animal health and welfare regulations.

The charges relate to a number of alleged offences, which occurred in various locations in Cork and Kerry between April 2014 and May of this year.

Killarney District Court previously heard that both Mr Casey Senior and Junior breached animal health and welfare regulations “to a scale never seen” in the county before; they pleaded guilty to some of these charges at an earlier sitting.

These include tag registration offences, failing to produce animal records and failing to make herd registers and animals available for inspection on dates between November 2013 and October 2014.

Earlier this month, a further nine charges were brought against Mr Casey Senior: they include unauthorised possession of an animal carcass; failing to provide sufficient quantities of drinking water, food or other nourishment to an animal; causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; and failing to make a herd register available.

These offences allegedly occurred in Corbally, Killorglin on the 17th May this year and solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client will not be pleading guilty to these charges.

Mr O’Connell also said he, despite several requests, has not received a psychiatric report on Mr Casey Junior, something he needs in order to defend his clients.

Judge David Waters said it’s nearly four years since the first matters came to court, which has given both parties ample time to compile their evidence and organise witnesses.

State solicitor Ed O’Sullivan asked for the newer charges to be mentioned on the 21st October, the same day Judge Waters will sentence the farmers for the earlier charges.