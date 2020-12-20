Kerry farmers embark on dusk to dawn charity fundraiser

A group of Kerry dairy farmers are throwing their shoulder to the wheel for charity this evening.

Twelve members of the Killarney Young Farmers discussion group will take part in an overnight relay pushing a milk cart around the An Riocht track in Castleisland.

The From Dusk to Dawn walk aims to cover the distance of two marathons and is raising fund for Kerry Palliative Care.

A link to the group’s GoFundMe page is available here.

Secretary of Killarney Young Farmers, John Fleming explains why they chose Kerry Palliative Care: