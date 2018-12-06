Kerry farmer scoops national award

A Kerry farmer is among the winners of the Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards, which are sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, were presented at Teagasc Moorepark and recognise a high standard in grassland management.

Tomas O’Leary from Headford, Killarney was named the winner of the Sheep enterprise category.





Sean Kennedy from Dingle was also a finalist in the awards.

Meanwhile, a Kerry farming family are finalists in the Bord Bia Origin Green Awards, which recognise exceptional performance in sustainable and quality assurance.

Niall, John and Carol Mason, who are dairy farmers in Ballyseedy, Tralee, have been shortlisted in the dairy category.