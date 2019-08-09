Kerry farmer says growing hemp can improve incomes and help climate change

A Kerry farmer says growing hemp could not only help improve the incomes of farmers on marginal land but can boost efforts to tackle climate change.

Teagasc recently held a national conference on hemp; all parts of the plant, which thrives in wet, marginal ground, can be used.

Kate Carmody grows hemp on her organic farm in Beale and says the crop has the potential to yield margins of €2,500 per acre.

Kate is part of the new Hemp Working Group and the Hemp Co-operative, which has 100 members; many of whom are beef farmers looking for alternative incomes.

She says the plant cleans soils and can reduce our carbon footprint: