A north Kerry farmer has won a European award.

Kate Carmody from Beale is among the winners of this year’s European Rural Innovation Contest for her work with Hemp Cooperative Ireland.

The organic farmer beat off competition from 200 other entries to claim the title of Rural Innovation Ambassador; as part of the prize a short video of Ms Carmody’s farm will be commissioned by the award organisers LIAISON.

An awards ceremony will take place in Brussels in December.