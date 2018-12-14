Kerry farmer to harvest up to 150,000 tonnes of Brussel sprouts before Christmas

A Kerry farmer will harvest up to 150,000 tonnes of Brussel sprouts before Christmas.

Paudie Hanafin grows a selection of vegetables at his farm in Ballygarron, The Spa.

This year’s drought meant Paudie had to irrigate fields 24 hours a day leading to extra costs and concerns about crop yields.





However, a mild end to the year has led to crops, including broccoli, thriving.

Paudie and his team will be working around the clock up to Christmas harvesting Brussel sprouts from 35 acres.

He says due to the weather 2018 has been the toughest he has ever experienced in farming: