Kerry farmer elected as Ifac chair

A Kerry dairy farmer has been elected as chair of a national farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm.

Ifac has been in business for 45 years operating from over 30 locations across Ireland, employing over 450 people.

Brendan Lawlor, who is from Ballybunion, will chair the company, which specialises in tax advice, accountancy, pension planning, succession and other financial services.

Mr Lawlor, who has a herd of 80 cows, recently completed a six-year term as IFA farm business representative for Kerry.