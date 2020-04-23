Kerry family thanking UHK staff for support given while treating father for COVID-19

A Kerry family is thanking UHK staff for the support they’ve given while treating a member for COVID-19.

Gene Tangney from the Black Valley contracted the coronavirus over five weeks ago and, after spending two weeks at home in self-isolation, he was brought to University Hospital Kerry.

The 55-year-old has spent the past 20 days in the intensive care unit, on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

His daughter Fiadhna says it’s tough on the family as they cannot visit him, however, staff have organised video calls from the unit.

She says the help given by staff in UHK will never be forgotten.