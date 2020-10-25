Kerry Family Resource Centres will play vital role in COVID-19 battle coming up to Halloween

Family Resource Centres in Kerry will play a vital role in the battle against COVID-19 coming up to Halloween.

That’s according to the Family Resource Centre National Forum, which has launched a new report on the National Family Resource Centre Programme.

The report states that Family Resource Centres in Kerry will continue to play a vital role in promoting public safety recommendations and advice in harder-to-reach communities coming up to Halloween.

Clare Cashman, Chairperson of the National Forum, says that in the build up to Halloween, people will be tempted to socialise and let their children have a normal Halloween celebration.

She added a key focus for the 12 Centres in Kerry this week will be to make sure public health guidelines and restrictions are communicated with all members of society.