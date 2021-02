A Kerry family are officially millionaires.

The family officially received their €1 million cheque in the post after they won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize on December 23rd.

The winning ticket was bought in Whyte’s Centra, Castleisland.

The large family syndicate, who wish to remain private, took some time over Christmas to let their win sink in and now plan to pay off their mortgage and other bills with their winnings.