The Murphy family are still the wealthiest people from Kerry.

That’s according to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2020, published this morning.

Caherciveen man John Murphy started the construction company, J Murphy and Sons, almost 70 years ago.

He passed away in 2009, and his grandson John Paul is currently Chief Executive of the company.

The Murphy family is named at 35th in the Rich List, with an estimated wealth of €500 million.