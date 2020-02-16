Kerry family on 2020 Rich List

The Murphy family are the wealthiest people from Co Kerry, according to the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2020.

Cahersiveen man John Murphy founded the North London-based construction company J Murphy and Sons almost 70 years ago.

The family comes in 29th place on the list released today.

The business was founded in 1951 after starting out clearing bomb sights after the blitz.

The business is now run by John’s grandson, John Paul.

The firm works on tunnels, railways, bridges and buildings and has a value of €550 million.