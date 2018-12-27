More Kerry families struggled to pay education costs in 2018

Increasing numbers of Kerry families are struggling to finance their children’s third level education.

That’s according to Paddy Kevane, who is Tralee Area President of the St Vincent de Paul.

During 2018, the society spent more than a quarter of a million Euro in Kerry, with rising rents and other education costs putting extra strain on families.





The Tralee Area of the St Vincent de Paul covers not just Tralee town, but large areas of North Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula.

Families from throughout these areas contacted the society during 2018, seeking help to pay the cost of their children’s colleges fees and rent.

Paddy Kevane says rising rents are putting a huge strain on many students, especially those who may have dropped out of a course and lost their SUSIE grant.

He says all students are interviewed before any financial help is given:

Meanwhile other demands on the society throughout the year meant overall spending in Kerry was up on 2017.

More than 700 food hampers were given out in the run-up to Christmas, with the society taking an average of 25 calls a day during December from people in need.