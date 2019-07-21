Kerry FAI Director says grassroots members back reform

Grassroots Director for the FAI, Tom O’Shea, says the grassroots members back reform in the organisation.

Mr. O’Shea, who hails from Killarney, was speaking on Radio Kerry’s Sunday Sports Show following the FAI’s EGM yesterday evening.

The Sport Ireland / FAI Governance Review Group recently published a 133-page report on the governance of the association.

Yesterday, delegates overwhelmingly passed rule changes in order to allow the report’s recommendations to be implemented.

The Kerry native believes the recommended changes are backed at the grassroots level.