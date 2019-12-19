Kerry FAI council member says grassroots football would continue if organisation folded

An FAI senior council member from Kerry says grassroots football would still continue if the organisation folded.

Sport Minister Shane Ross yesterday told the Oireachtas Sports Committee the FAI sought an €18 million bailout earlier this week, which he refused.

Padraig Harnett says the comments weren’t helpful and many people are very worried after yesterday.

He says Minister Ross is drawing red lines and then later changing his position; he added there’s a lot of confusion out there about the way forward.

He says the relationship between the FAI and the League of Ireland needs to be sorted out as countries need a domestic league and governing body in order to compete internationally.

Padraig Harnett, who was recently appointed to the senior council of the FAI, says both Minister Shane Ross and his Junior Minister, Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin weren’t prepared for the committee meeting yesterday: