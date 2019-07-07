Kerry To Face Mayo In Super 8’s Next Weekend

Kerry now know 2 of their 3 opponents in this years Super 8’s.

Mayo left a large lead slip but held on to a 3 point win over neighbours Galway in last nights round 4 qualifier in the Gaelic Grounds

Kerry will now play Mayo next Sunday at 4pm in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

Donegal will be Kerry’s next opponents in Croke Park a week later.

The final place in the group will go to either Meath or Clare, they are in action at 2 o clock in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile in the other side of the draw, Tyrone and Cork have booked their places in the group along side Roscommon and Dublin.

Tyrone ran out comfortable 1-20 to 0-7 victors over Cavan, while Cork enjoyed a 4-20 to 1-15 win over Laois.