Kerry To Face Cork Tonight In Munster U20 Football Final

GAELIC GAMES

John Sugrue’s Kerry side will be aiming to dethrone the defending champions in tonight’s EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final.

The Kingdom will face All-Ireland Champions Cork under the lights at Austin Stack Park Tralee from 7.30.

There’s just one change from the Kerry team that lined-out in the semi-final win over Limerick with Scartaglen’s Sean Horan coming in to replace Listowel Emmets Sean Keane.

Kerry versus Cork will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry from 7.25.

Match Commentator Tim Moynihan says the Kerry defence will need to play as a unit to keep Cork out.

Paul O’Shea will captain Kerry tonight.

Former All-Ireland winning captain Ambrose O’Donovan says he’s looking forward to seeing a good performance from the Kilcummin man.