Kerry to face Cork and Cavan

The Kerry Senior ladies have been drawn to meet Cork and Cavan in Group 1 of the this year’s TG4 Senior LGFA Football Championship.

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists Cork are the groups top seeds and winners of the group will play the winners of Group 2, which includes Galway, Tipperary and Monaghan.

On the other side of the draw the winners of Group 3, which includes All Ireland champions Dublin, Waterford and Donegal, will face the winners of Group 4, Made up of Mayo, Armagh and Tyrone.

The Championship is to take place across seven weekends throwing in from 17 October.