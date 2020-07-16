Kerry Face Cork In Camogie All Ireland

CAMOGIE

Kerry have been drawn in Group 2 of the 2020 Liberty Insurance Intermediate All-Ireland Camogie Championships.

Kerry who won last years Junior All-Ireland are joined by Meath and Cork.

Fellow intermediate newcomers Meath were relegated from Senior level last year while neighbours Cork last won the Intermediate Competition in 2018.

If Kerry top Group 2 they will face the winners of Group 1 in the Intermediate Semi-final. Group 1 is made up of 4 teams. Galway, Dublin, Kildare and Laois.

Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. Kerry’s campaign is expected to run from October to December.