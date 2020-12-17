Kerry To Face Clare In Munster Minor Final

The Kerry Minors will face Clare in next weeks Electric Ireland Munster Minor football final.

The Banner eased past Limerick last night on a scoreline of 4-20 to 1-10 at the L-I-T Gaelic Grounds.

The Kerry defenders will have to pay special attention to Vice Captain Cillian McGroary with the Clare wing forward putting the ball into the Limerick net twice.

The 19 point win over Limerick is another example of their attacking approach to the game. Clare secured an emphatic quarter final victory against Tipperary with a scoreline of 1-24 to 1-4 at the final whistle.

Kerry face Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor football final next Tuesday, December 22nd with a neutral venue yet to be confirmed.