Kerry will face an away tie against either Scotland or Warrickshire in the All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-final in two weeks time, on Saturday July 6th.

That’s the reward for winning a sixth Munster title in a row with a 1-14 to 0-13 victory over Cork last night.

The only goal came from Templenoe’s Stephen O’Sullivan after 27 minutes.

The Kerry Manager, Jimmy Keane says it made a huge difference.

The cup was lifted by captain Philip O’Connor from Cordal.