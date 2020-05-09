Kerry most exposed to significant economic disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Kerry is the county most exposed to significant economic disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This has come to light, following information gathered by the three Regional Assemblies of Ireland, which analysed a county’s likely exposure to economic disruption because of the pandemic.

The three Regional Assemblies of Ireland have analysed which regions, sub-regions, counties, cities and towns are more likely to be exposed to economic disruption caused by the measures needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commercial units in this study can include retail, accommodation, food, arts and entertainment services.

It found coastal and rural counties are more likely to be exposed, due to their reliance on units that generally require human interaction.

The county with the highest “COVID-19 Exposure Ratio” is Kerry, with nearly 54% of commercial units operating in the county likely to be significantly affected, followed by Westmeath, Donegal, Cavan and Clare.

In total, it’s estimated that over 3,260 units operating in the county will be impacted negatively; this includes tourism and hospitality businesses.

Within Kerry, nearly two-thirds (63%) of business units in both Dingle and Kenmare are to be significantly disrupted by the crisis, which is among the highest nationally.

Killarney is slightly better off at 58% with Tralee at 47%.

The purpose of the study is to inform policy makers in order to assist with the economic recovery.

