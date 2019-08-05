Kerry Exit Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship

Kerry have gone down to Dublin in the ¼ Final of the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom were beaten 5-15 to 2-9 in Tullamore.

The first two points went to Dublin before Louise Ni Muircheartaigh got Kerry on the board. Dublin got in for a goal after just 7 minutes, with Emma Dineen replying with a Kerry point to make it 1-2 to 0-2 after 9 minutes. Dublin had their second goal at the midway mark, leaving Kerry 6 behind. The Kingdom pulled a point back and then 5 minutes from half-time Sarah Houlihan netted to bring the gap down to two at 2-2 to 1-3. Two was the difference also at half-time at Kerry 1-4 Dublin 2-3.

Dublin began the second half with a goal and a in point in the very first minute. It took 11 minutes for Kerry to register a score in the period, after which they trailed 3-6 to 1-5. That gap was down to 4 when Miriam O’Keeffe fired home but Dublin hit back with a goal and a point to make it 4-7 to 2-5. Dublin were 9 clear at 4-10 to 2-7 entering the final 8 minutes and ran out convincing winners.