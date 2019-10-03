Kerry EuroMillions winner makes contact with Lotto HQ

The Kerry owner of a EuroMillions ticket worth half a million euro has made contact with National Lottery headquarters.

It was one of three winning tickets, with two others in Dublin and Meath also winning €500,000 in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Kerry ticket was sold in Centra on the Rock Road in Killarney.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed to Radio Kerry News that just before lunchtime the lucky Kerry ticketholder called their offices.

Arrangements are now being made for the winner to travel to Dublin to collect their prize.