Kerry EuroMillions winner collects €500,000 cheque

There were joyous scenes in the National Lottery winners’ room today as a lucky Kerry player collected a cheque for €500,000.

The ticket holder, who wishes to remain anonymous, became Ireland’s 15th top prize winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw so far this year.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Spar store in Fossa, Killarney for the 5th of July draw.

After waiting almost two weeks to claim their prize, the Kerry native said their truly ‘life-changing’ prize has yet to sink in, and they’re going to make a proper plan to ensure they enjoy the money for many years.