Kerry lotto players are being urged to check their tickets from last night’s Euromillions draw.

Two players in Dublin and Kerry each won €500,000 in the Plus draw, with the winning numbers being 1, 2, 5, 25 and 35.

The National Lottery earlier revealed the Kerry winner bought their ticket at Sheahan’s Centra Supermarket in Glenbeigh.

Owner Aisling Sheahan says it is fantastic news for the village.