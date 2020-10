EuroMillions players in Kerry are being urged to check their tickets this morning.

Almost €35,000 (€34,496) was won by one lucky punter in last night’s draw, after they matched five numbers on the main EuroMillions draw.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick bought in the Mace shop in Kilgarvan yesterday.

The number from last night’s draw are 15, 33, 38, 40, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers are 3 and 6.