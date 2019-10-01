Kerry ETB’s Kerry College & Kerry County Board Producing Referees Of The Future

Kerry ETB’s Kerry College and Kerry County Board has teamed up to offer students studying on the QQI GAA Coaching & Sports Development course an opportunity to undertake training and attain the GAA Refereeing certification as an integral part of their course.

The course provides a major award in Sports Recreation & Fitness and is specifically designed for students interested in GAA coaching.

To launch the new collaboration, St Pat’s GAA Club in Blennerville has offered a GAA Scholarship to cover the full cost of studying on the programme for the academic year. As part of the scholarship, the recipient will provide support to the sponsoring club through the provision of refereeing services; enabling the student to gain first-hand experience on the field.

According to Mary Lucey, Principal Kerry College, Clash and Denny Street Campuses: “Kerry College is delighted to be involved in the nurturing and cultivation of the future cohort of GAA referees. This is a wonderful opportunity for students as it will mean that they can offer their services as referees to the County.”

Jimmy Mulligan, Chairperson of St Pat’s added “Our aim is that other GAA clubs across the county will come on board supporting students in furthering their education in the GAA Coaching and Sports Development arena. Through this collaboration, the GAA will be sure of a constant stream of highly qualified referees to make consistent and informed decisions and act at all times with integrity both on and off the pitch. The County Board will provide expert training and workshops from top level national GAA referees tutors as part of the initiative.”

A very limited number of places remain available on the course; all enquiries to [email protected] or 066-7121741.