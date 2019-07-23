Kerry ETB and UCC sign Memorandum of Understanding

Kerry Education and Training Board and University College Cork have signed an agreement to work together.

The Memorandum of Understanding will see the two institutions enhance opportunities and engagement in outdoor education and training at Cappanalea.

It’s the National Centre for Outdoor Education and Training, and is located on 57 acres on the side of Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

The centre will provide opportunities for those interested in outdoor activities to increase their competence, while also providing opportunities for existing outdoor education instructors and others to undertake postgraduate studies.

Representatives from Kerry ETB and University College Cork met yesterday to sign the agreement.