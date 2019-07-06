Kerry ETB students taking part in coding hackathon

The Kerry ETB Training Centre has collaborated with the Code Institute to offer a coding bootcamp.

The class of fourteen adults, selected from over 100 applicants, consists of diverse age ranges and backgrounds, from opera singers to entrepreneurs.

This coming week will see the developers-to-be celebrate passing their halfway mark on the programme by participating in the ETB’s first ever hackathon.

The event, which takes place next Friday in Kerry ETB, will give participants a chance to display their acquired coding abilities to create a project, which they’ll present to a panel of judges at the end of the hackathon.