Kerry ETB has officially opened its new Kenmare Culinary Skills Centre.

This state-of-the-art training facility, based in the Kenmare Further Education and Training Centre, will be the base for the ETB’s Commis Chef Apprenticeship.

As part of the course, the apprentices will spend 40% of their time in the training kitchen and 60% on the job.





Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin officially opened the centre yesterday (Friday).