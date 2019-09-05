Kerry ETB candidates take part in Careers Week

14 Kerry ETB students who have reskilled as junior software developers are taking part in Careers Week.

The event is running until tomorrow.

There are over 70 sci-tech companies in Kerry who are constantly looking for initiatives to ensure a talent pool is available to them.

Earlier this summer, 14 people took part in a reskilling course with Kerry ETB and they will now engage with a number of companies including Aspen Grove Solutions, Tweak, JRI America and the Sneem Digital Hub with the hope of starting their careers.