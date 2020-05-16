Kerry enterprises urged to apply for grant to restart following the COVID-19 outbreak

Kerry enterprises are being urged to apply for a grant to help them restart following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD is urging small and micro businesses across Kerry to apply for the new €250m Restart Grant; this is direct grant aid to help with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures.

The Restart Grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover to 30th June 2020.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says it’s a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

He says the grants will be equivalent to the rates paid by a business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000.

Minister Griffin says he’s acutely aware of the difficulties facing small businesses in Kerry during these challenging times.

North Kerry Fine Gael Councillor Michael Foley is echoing the minister’s call, adding the grant can be used to meet ongoing fixed costs, for replenishing stock and for measures needed to ensure employee and customer safety.

He adds small businesses, whether it be the local hairdresser, café or clothes shop, are vital to the social fabric of our towns and villages throughout Kerry.

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made online to Kerry County Council from Friday May 22nd.