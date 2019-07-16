Kerry employment expert says employers must ensure staff get breaks

Employers who don’t make sure staff have time to take their breaks face stiff fines, an employment expert has warned.

Last week staff at Paddy Power were awarded sums of 700 to 1,000 euro each after the Workplace Relations Commission ruled they were denied minimum rest breaks during the working day.

The bookmaker was ordered to pay out 90,000 euro in total.

Kerry woman Caroline McEnerny, managing director of the HR Suite, says the onus is on the boss to make sure they’re complying with employment law.