The bravery of the Kerry emergency services will be celebrated as part of the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Weekend.

Killarney House Members of the Irish Coast Guard, Kerry Mountain Rescue and the RNLI will be presented with Humanitarian Award Citation Scrolls at Killarney House tonight.

The scrolls will be presented by Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr John Sheahan.





The representatives will also receive the Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Medal and a Schools Bursary.